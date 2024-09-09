back to top
    India
    India

    Trend of strong FDI to accelerate in coming quarters: Experts

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: With foreign direct investments (FDI) growing 47.8 per cent to USD 16.17 billion during April-June 2024, is expected to see further acceleration in the inflow on account of a potential Fed rate cut, modest growth outlook in the US, and the country's favourable economic outlook, experts say.

    They also said that investment destinations have changed over the decade and have got more diversified, with capital flowing into new emerging sectors.

    Compared to eight years ago, power, construction, healthcare, chemicals, and non-conventional energy have now been attractive investment destinations, Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India, said.

     

     

     

    Education for Mutual Understanding & Peace
    Hyundai drives in new Alcazar; SUVs now account for 67 pc of its overall sales
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

