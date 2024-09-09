Trend of strong FDI to accelerate in coming quarters: Experts

NEW DELHI: With foreign direct investments (FDI) growing 47.8 per cent to USD 16.17 billion during April-June 2024, India is expected to see further acceleration in the inflow on account of a potential Fed rate cut, modest growth outlook in the US, and the country's favourable economic outlook, experts say.

They also said that investment destinations have changed over the decade and have got more diversified, with capital flowing into new emerging sectors.

Compared to eight years ago, power, construction, healthcare, chemicals, and non-conventional energy have now been attractive investment destinations, Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India, said.