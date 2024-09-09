back to top
Search
    IndiaHyundai drives in new Alcazar; SUVs now account for 67 pc of...
    India

    Hyundai drives in new Alcazar; SUVs now account for 67 pc of its overall sales

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    New Delhi: Hyundai Motor on Monday said its utility vehicle portfolio accounts for 67 per cent of its overall sales, surpassing the industry average of 53 per cent.

    The company, which on Monday introduced a new version of its seven seater SUV Alcazar, said SUV sales continue to see an upward trend in the country.

    “As India's love for SUVs grows, our SUV penetration continues to grow.

    Presently, our SUV penetration stands at 67 per cent, far surpassing the industry average of 53 per cent,” Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim told reporters here.

    The company's midsize SUV Creta, whose latest version was introduced earlier this year, has already surpassed the milestone of one-lakh-unit sales mark, he added.

    The automaker remains committed to providing sustainable and convenient mobility solutions, Kim said.

    The new Alcazar comes in both petrol and diesel trims.

    The price of petrol variants starts at Rs 14.99 lakh while that of diesel commences at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

    “We remain dedicated to listening to the changing customer needs while continuously evolving to exceed their expectations,” Kim said.

    The new Alcazar is a testament to this commitment, he added.

    Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said the revised pricing for Alcazar would allow a new set of buyers into the company's fold.

    He noted that Alcazar is the company's 8th model to come with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

    Garg said the share of premium midsize SUVs, in which Alcazar falls, within the overall SUV sales has gone up to 14.7 per cent from 12.7 per cent in 2021, he added.

    He noted that the share of rural sales in overall offtake has risen to an all high of 21.3 per cent, from around 17 per cent earlier.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Trend of strong FDI to accelerate in coming quarters: Experts
    Next article
    EVs can maintain cost without subsidies but won’t oppose incentives: Nitin Gadkari
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Some elements don’t want India to grow, but no need to be scared of them: RSS chief Bhagwat

    Northlines Northlines -
    Pune, Sep 9: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan...

    Need to increase acceptance of Hindi without competing with other languages: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 9: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    Cong likely to get chairmanship of 4 standing committees of Parliament, say sources

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 9: Congress, the principal opposition party...

    Mpox virus of West African Clade 2 confirmed in Isolated Patient: Health Ministry

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sept 9: A man who recently travelled...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Some elements don’t want India to grow, but no need to...

    Need to increase acceptance of Hindi without competing with other languages:...

    Cong likely to get chairmanship of 4 standing committees of Parliament,...