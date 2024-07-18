Tree plantation prog organized GM Northern Railway Shobhan appeals everyone to contribute towards environmental protection by planting trees

Agencies

New Delhi: A special Tree Plantation drive was organized today at Eco Park, San Martin Marg, New Delhi with Northern Railway Promotee Officers Association (NRPOA). The Chief Guest of this event, General Manager (Northern Railway) Shobhan Chaudhuri, appealed to everyone for giving their auspicious contribution towards environmental protection by planting more trees. He said, “Environmental protection is the social responsibility of all of us and we should make sustained efforts for it together.”

Additional General Manager (Northern Railway), Shri Ajay Kumar Singhal, Principal Head of Departments and other senior officers were also present at the occasion. They planted saplings to raise awareness about environmental protection. On this occasion, the Additional General Manager also said that tree plantation is not only essential for the environment, but it also ensures a better future for our generations to come.

Renowned environmental activists Robin Singh, Sundaram Tiwari and others present on the occasion shared their experiences and highlighted the importance of environmental protection. Robin Singh said, “Only by living in harmony with nature can we imagine a healthy and happy society.” Sundaram Tiwari said, “We should be conscious of planting more and more trees and conserving them.”

Making today's special day even more fruitful, ‘Environment Public Participation Awareness Campaign' was also launched among the railway passengers at New Delhi Railway Station of Northern Railway. Under this campaign, environmentalists Robin Singh, Sundaram Tiwari and others with the help of railway staff conducted conversations with the passengers at New Delhi Railway Station and made them aware about the protection of our nature.

Passengers greatly appreciated the efforts of Railways towards cleanliness and environment, and pledged to promote cleanliness and greenery in the railway premises and surrounding areas. The objective of the program was not only to increase awareness towards environmental protection but also to motivate people to contribute actively in this direction. The attendees reiterated their commitment towards environmental protection and pledged to plant more and more trees.

At the conclusion of today's program, Northern Railway officials expressed gratitude towards all the environmental activists who participated in the event and shown commitment to organize such programs regularly. He said that even small efforts made towards environmental protection can bring big changes and we should together move towards a clean, green and healthy future.