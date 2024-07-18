Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco makes emergency landing in Siberia

Passengers aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco experienced an unscheduled layover after their plane was diverted to eastern Russia. Flight AI-183 was forced to land at Krasnoyarsk International Airport due to a technical problem encountered en route.

The Boeing 777 carrying over 200 travelers had departed Delhi earlier that day bound for the United States. However, not long after takeoff, the pilot detected an unspecified mechanical issue requiring attention. Rather than continue the long transpacific crossing with the defect, the captain opted to place the aircraft down at the nearest suitable airstrip.

Krasnoyarsk Airport in Siberia became the impromptu stopping point. Passengers have since disembarked and are awaiting further updates on repairs. Air India remains in close contact with local authorities coordinating all passenger needs and logistics. Once maintenance technicians identify and fix the root cause, the flight hopes to resume its onward journey to reach California after the unexpected Russian intermission.

All indications are the landing occurred smoothly with no safety concerns for those onboard. The diversion stemmed purely from an abundance of caution by the flight crew faced with a technical anomaly at high altitude. Travelers now pass the time at the airport as operating crews work diligently to return the plane to full health for the remainder of its scheduled flights.