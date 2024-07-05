back to top
    Transfers and Postings :PW(R&B) Deptt Reshuffles Incharge XENs

    , July 5: The Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Department has ordered transfers and postings of Incharge Executive Engineers (Civil). As per an order, Syed Hilal Ahmad has been transferred from PMGSY Division, Kulgam, to PMGSY Division, Chatroo, while Shabir Ahmad Tak moves from PMGSY Division, Ganderbal, to PW(R&B) Division, Kulgam, where he will also hold the charge of Executive Engineer, PMGSY.

    Click Here To View Order

