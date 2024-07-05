BJP appoints party’s in-charge, co-incharge of several states

New Delhi, July 5: Bharatiya Janata Party National President, JP Nadda, on Friday appointed State Incharge and Co-Incharge for various states across the country.

The party has appointed General Secretary Vinod Tawde as in-charge of Bihar and MP Deepak Prakash as co-in-charge.

Nitin Nabin has been appointed in charge of Chhattisgarh, Ashish Sood of Goa and Ajeet Gopchade of Manipur.

The states where elections will take place in coming times–Satish Poonia will oversee the work in Haryana, while Surendra Singh Nagar will be his co-incharge.

Tarun Chugh has been appointed in-charge of two UTs–Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Ashish Sood will be in charge in J-K.

Laxmikant Bajpai (MP) will see the work in Jharkhand. In Himachal Pradesh, Srikant Sharma has been appointed as incharge while Sanjay Tandon is the co-in-charge.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam of Uttarakhand and Rekha Verma as co-incharge. BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar will see the work in Kerala while MP Aparajita Sarangi will be his co-incharge.

BJP MP from Odisha, Sambit Patra, has been appointed as co-ordinator, while former Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, will be joint co-ordinator of North East states.