back to top
Search
BusinessTRAI introduces 7-day waiting period for mobile number porting after SIM swap/replacement...
Business

TRAI introduces 7-day waiting period for mobile number porting after SIM swap/replacement from July 1

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move to tighten security measures and prevent fraudulent activities, telecom regulator TRAI has introduced a mandatory 7-day cool-off period for mobile number porting requests following a SIM swap or replacement. According to the new rules that come into effect from July 1, customers will have to wait for seven full days after changing their SIM card before their number becomes eligible for porting to another network.

Earlier, subscribers had to wait 10 days after a SIM swap to port their number. However, TRAI reduced this to a week after considering feedback that a shorter waiting period could benefit customers while still being long enough to deter wrongdoing. The primary goal of the new rule is to curb instances where scamsters illegally port out numbers by obtaining a customer's SIM card through fraudulent means like identity theft.

Sim swapping enables criminals to bypass mobile networks' security checks and potentially access private accounts linked to a target's phone number. The 7-day buffer now provides a window for subscribers to report unauthorized SIM swaps and prevents related porting scams. While it may cause a slight inconvenience, the regulation appropriately balances privacy concerns with genuine subscriber needs. Mobile users stand to gain long-term protection from this revision to number portability norms.

As the telecom sector regulator, TRAI has rightly strengthened safeguards in the digital space as mobile connectivity grows rapidly. With evolving cyberthreats, periodic reviews are prudent to plug loopholes and uphold network integrity. The latest amendment demonstrates TRAI's commitment to consumer data security in the best interests of 's telecom consumers.

Previous article
Kritika Malik leaves viewers stunned with shocking admission about sharing husband on Bigg Boss OTT 3
Next article
Indian telecom operators increase mobile tariff rates from next month
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tropical Storm Beryl rapidly intensifies as it approaches Caribbean islands

Northlines Northlines -
Storm strengthening in Atlantic threatens Caribbean islands Tropical Storm Beryl...

Karnataka seeks more central funding to develop semiconductor projects

Northlines Northlines -
Karnataka Seeks Central Funding to Advance its Semiconductor Projects Karnataka's...

Indian telecom operators increase mobile tariff rates from next month

Northlines Northlines -
"Major telecom operators increase mobile rates from next month" Loss-making...

Electric motorcycle startup Matter raises $10M from strategic and VC investors

Northlines Northlines -
Electric motorcycle company Matter has collected INR 82.6 crores...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

10 gentle strategies for healthy, glowing sensitive skin

The essential macronutrients for fueling athletic performance

Nine perish in devastating Nepal landslides, including three children