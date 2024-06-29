TRAI introduces 7-day waiting period for mobile number porting after SIM swap/replacement from July 1

In a move to tighten security measures and prevent fraudulent activities, telecom regulator TRAI has introduced a mandatory 7-day cool-off period for mobile number porting requests following a SIM swap or replacement. According to the new rules that come into effect from July 1, customers will have to wait for seven full days after changing their SIM card before their number becomes eligible for porting to another network.

Earlier, subscribers had to wait 10 days after a SIM swap to port their number. However, TRAI reduced this to a week after considering feedback that a shorter waiting period could benefit customers while still being long enough to deter wrongdoing. The primary goal of the new rule is to curb instances where scamsters illegally port out numbers by obtaining a customer's SIM card through fraudulent means like identity theft.

Sim swapping enables criminals to bypass mobile networks' security checks and potentially access private accounts linked to a target's phone number. The 7-day buffer now provides a window for subscribers to report unauthorized SIM swaps and prevents related porting scams. While it may cause a slight inconvenience, the regulation appropriately balances privacy concerns with genuine subscriber needs. Mobile users stand to gain long-term protection from this revision to number portability norms.

As the telecom sector regulator, TRAI has rightly strengthened safeguards in the digital space as mobile connectivity grows rapidly. With evolving cyberthreats, periodic reviews are prudent to plug loopholes and uphold network integrity. The latest amendment demonstrates TRAI's commitment to consumer data security in the best interests of India's telecom consumers.