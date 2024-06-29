back to top
Search
BusinessIndian telecom operators increase mobile tariff rates from next month
Business

Indian telecom operators increase mobile tariff rates from next month

By: Northlines

Date:

“Major telecom operators increase mobile rates from next month”

Loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea has announced plans to raise prices of its mobile plans starting July 4, following similar moves by industry leaders Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The revised rates represent an increase of 11-24% across the board for Vi subscribers.

The operator says the hike aims to offer optimal plans that meet diverse consumer needs, while progressively correlating higher usage with more affordably priced options. Entry-level recharges will see a nominal 11% bump, with the popular 28-day pack rising from Rs. 179 to Rs. 199.

A popular 84-day plan providing 1.5GB daily data will now cost Rs. 859, up from the earlier Rs. 719. An annual unlimited package has been raised by around 21% to Rs. 3,499 from Rs. 2,899 currently. No changes have been made to the 365-day plan with a 24GB usage cap, which stays at Rs. 1,799.

Vi stated it plans significant investments in the coming quarters to enhance 4G services and launch 5G networks nationwide. The changed rates come as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel recently announced tariff increases effective July 3, aiming to boost average revenue per user in the increasingly competitive telecom sector.

Previous article
TRAI introduces 7-day waiting period for mobile number porting after SIM swap/replacement from July 1
Next article
Karnataka seeks more central funding to develop semiconductor projects
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Tropical Storm Beryl rapidly intensifies as it approaches Caribbean islands

Northlines Northlines -
Storm strengthening in Atlantic threatens Caribbean islands Tropical Storm Beryl...

Karnataka seeks more central funding to develop semiconductor projects

Northlines Northlines -
Karnataka Seeks Central Funding to Advance its Semiconductor Projects Karnataka's...

TRAI introduces 7-day waiting period for mobile number porting after SIM swap/replacement from July 1

Northlines Northlines -
In a move to tighten security measures and prevent...

Electric motorcycle startup Matter raises $10M from strategic and VC investors

Northlines Northlines -
Electric motorcycle company Matter has collected INR 82.6 crores...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

10 gentle strategies for healthy, glowing sensitive skin

The essential macronutrients for fueling athletic performance

Nine perish in devastating Nepal landslides, including three children