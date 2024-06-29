Indian telecom operators increase mobile tariff rates from next month

“Major telecom operators increase mobile rates from next month”

Loss-making telecom operator Vodafone Idea has announced plans to raise prices of its mobile plans starting July 4, following similar moves by industry leaders Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The revised rates represent an increase of 11-24% across the board for Vi subscribers.

The operator says the hike aims to offer optimal plans that meet diverse consumer needs, while progressively correlating higher usage with more affordably priced options. Entry-level recharges will see a nominal 11% bump, with the popular 28-day pack rising from Rs. 179 to Rs. 199.

A popular 84-day plan providing 1.5GB daily data will now cost Rs. 859, up from the earlier Rs. 719. An annual unlimited package has been raised by around 21% to Rs. 3,499 from Rs. 2,899 currently. No changes have been made to the 365-day plan with a 24GB usage cap, which stays at Rs. 1,799.

Vi stated it plans significant investments in the coming quarters to enhance 4G services and launch 5G networks nationwide. The changed rates come as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel recently announced tariff increases effective July 3, aiming to boost average revenue per user in the increasingly competitive telecom sector.