Kritika Malik leaves viewers stunned with shocking admission about sharing husband on Bigg Boss OTT 3

Kritika Malik leaves Bigg Boss viewers shocked with candid confession about her marriage

The popular web series Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been inviting buzz among viewers with its controversial polygamous trio of singer Armaan Malik and his wives Payal and Kritika Malik. In a recent episode, Kritika left the contestants and viewers stunned with an unexpected admission about her marriage.

During a conversation between the housemates, contestant Poulomi Das innocently asked Kritika and Armaan if they share towels, to which Armaan jokingly replied that being married, sharing a towel is no big deal. However, it was Kritika’s response that shocked everyone. With a laugh, she said “When I can use someone else’s husband, a towel is nothing.”

Her cryptic comment was a clear reference to the unconventional relationship dynamics in her marriage to Armaan, who was already married to Payal when he tied the knot with Kritika six years later. Their unique living arrangement has been a talking point on the show.

Earlier, Payal had opened up about the emotional toll of discovering her best friend and husband had secretly married without legally ending their marriage. She recalled being blindsided by the news. Armaan is now a father to four children from both wives.