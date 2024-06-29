back to top
Bollywood stars rally around Hina Khan as she reveals stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

By: Northlines

In a heartwarming display of support, actress Mahima Chaudhry has come forward to offer her encouragement and solidarity to her industry colleague Hina Khan, who recently disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis.

Khan took to social media on Friday to inform her legions of fans about her ongoing fight against stage 3 breast cancer. The revelation came as a shock to many, given her young age and seemingly good prior to diagnosis.

Commenting on Khan's post, Chaudhry, who herself battled and overcame breast cancer, referred to the latter as her “brave one”. She wrote “You are a fighter, and I know you will be just fine! I will be there holding your hand right through this difficult time.” Chaudhry's message conveyed care, strength and reassurance for her peer.

Several other celebrities also left words of hope and healing on Khan's announcement. Niti Taylor, Ankita Lokhande and comedians Bharti Singh and Sunil Grover wished her a speedy recovery. Gauahar Khan offered prayers for her well-being while Mouni Roy and producer Ekta Kapoor sent love.

Khan, best known for her hit television role and reality show appearances, said treatment has already begun and she is “strong, determined, and fully committed” to healing. Her openness about her diagnosis will help foster awareness about the importance of cancer screenings and early detection.

With the unconditional support of family, friends and her millions-strong online fan community, Khan is poised to emerge from this challenging situation healthier and even more inspirational. Her courage and positivity in the face of adversity will no doubt help others battling the disease.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

