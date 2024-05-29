Tragedy Strikes in Budgam as Three Individuals Fall into Tubewell, Rescue Operations Underway

JAMMU, May 29: Three persons fell into a tubewell in JAMMU and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred when a person identified as Momin Dar slipped and fell into a tubewell in the village Gotipora-Khansahib. On seeing him falling into the well, two persons who rushed to rescue, also fell into the tubewell.

The two have been identified as Amjad ali and Ghulam Hassan Wani, both residents of Gotipora.

Police, civil officials and locals have launched a rescue operation.