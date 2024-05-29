back to top
Search
JammuTragedy Strikes in Budgam as Three Individuals Fall into Tubewell, Rescue Operations...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Tragedy Strikes in Budgam as Three Individuals Fall into Tubewell, Rescue Operations Underway

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 29: Three persons fell into a tubewell in JAMMU and 's Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident occurred when a person identified as Momin Dar slipped and fell into a tubewell in the village Gotipora-Khansahib. On seeing him falling into the well, two persons who rushed to rescue, also fell into the tubewell.
The two have been identified as Amjad ali and Ghulam Hassan Wani, both residents of Gotipora.
Police, civil officials and locals have launched a rescue operation.

Previous article
Army Denies Any Altercation with Police in Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir, Rejecting Reports of Scuffle
Next article
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Safety Inspectors Identify 17 Critical Locations Requiring Immediate Repairs
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Safety Inspectors Identify 17 Critical Locations Requiring Immediate...

Army Denies Any Altercation with Police in Kupwara District of Jammu...

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Claims That Free Ration Distribution Leads to...