Army Denies Any Altercation with Police in Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir, Rejecting Reports of Scuffle

JAMMU, May 29: The Army on Wednesday rebutted allegations that its soldiers had beaten up some policemen in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district.

An Army statement said, “An altercation between police and Army personnel and beating up therein of police personnel are misfounded and incorrect. Minor differences between the police personnel and a territorial army unit on an operational matter have been amicably resolved.”

Officials earlier in the day said that a team of soldiers accompanied by an officer had barged into the Kupwara police station and beat up four policemen, including two SPOs and two constables.

The officials also said that the four injured policemen were later admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar city for specialised treatment.

Officials had alleged that the raid of a police team at the house of a Territorial Army soldier had angered the Army after which they barged into the police station.

Doctors at SKIMS hospital have said the injured policemen are stable, officials added.