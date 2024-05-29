back to top
Search
JammuArmy Denies Any Altercation with Police in Kupwara District of Jammu and...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

Army Denies Any Altercation with Police in Kupwara District of Jammu and Kashmir, Rejecting Reports of Scuffle

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 29: The Army on Wednesday rebutted allegations that its soldiers had beaten up some policemen in  Jammu & 's  Kupwara district.

An Army statement said, “An altercation between police and Army personnel and beating up therein of police personnel are misfounded and incorrect. Minor differences between the police personnel and a territorial army unit on an operational matter have been amicably resolved.”
Officials earlier in the day said that a team of soldiers accompanied by an officer had barged into the  Kupwara police station and beat up four policemen, including two SPOs and two constables.
The officials also said that the four injured policemen were later admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar city for specialised treatment.
Officials had alleged that the raid of a police team at the house of a Territorial Army soldier had angered the Army after which they barged into the police station.
Doctors at SKIMS hospital have said the injured policemen are stable, officials added.

Previous article
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Claims That Free Ration Distribution Leads to Food Wastage, Urges People to Consume Responsibly
Next article
Tragedy Strikes in Budgam as Three Individuals Fall into Tubewell, Rescue Operations Underway
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Safety Inspectors Identify 17 Critical Locations Requiring Immediate...

Tragedy Strikes in Budgam as Three Individuals Fall into Tubewell, Rescue...

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Claims That Free Ration Distribution Leads to...