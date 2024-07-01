back to top
Tourism Department Invites T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Team To J&K

By: Northlines

Srinagar, Jul 1:  The tourism department of  and has invited the T20 Cup-winning Indian cricket team to visit the Union Territory as part of the celebrations.

“Congratulations to Team India on winning the 2024!! We welcome our champions to visit  Jammu and Kashmir to continue the celebrations! It would be an honour to host you in the crown of Incredible India,” the department said in a post on its official X handle.
India lifted the T20 World Cup after a 17-year gap, beating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29. (Agencies)

