J&K Govt Initiates Inquiry Against PHE Engineer

Jammu, Jul 1: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, through the Jal Shakti Department, has launched a departmental inquiry against Javid Ahmad Mir, formerly an Assistant Executive Engineer at the PHE Division Bijbehara and currently posted at the PHE Sub-Division Kulgam.

As per an order, Sanjeev Malhotra, Incharge Chief Engineer at the CID Kashmir (JKPDC), has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to probe the charges against Mir. The Presenting Officer for the inquiry has been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Malik, Assistant Executive Engineer at the PHE Division Bijbehara.

The Inquiry Officer, Malhotra, has been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report with his recommendations to the government within 30 days.