back to top
Search
J&K Govt OrdersJ&K Govt Initiates Inquiry Against PHE Engineer
J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

J&K Govt Initiates Inquiry Against PHE Engineer

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jul 1: The Government of Jammu and , through the Jal Shakti Department, has launched a departmental inquiry against Javid Ahmad Mir, formerly an Assistant Executive Engineer at the PHE Division Bijbehara and currently posted at the PHE Sub-Division Kulgam.
As per an order, Sanjeev Malhotra, Incharge Chief Engineer at the CID Kashmir (JKPDC), has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer to probe the charges against Mir. The Presenting Officer for the inquiry has been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Malik, Assistant Executive Engineer at the PHE Division Bijbehara.
The Inquiry Officer, Malhotra, has been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report with his recommendations to the government within 30 days.

Previous article
Stop ‘Misusing’ Agencies To Silence Opposition: INDIA Bloc MPs Stage Protest Against Govt
Next article
Tourism Department Invites T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Team To J&K
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

Northlines Northlines -
Samba/Jammu, Jul 1: Security personnel recovered a rusted mortar...

In A First, GMC Jammu To Get HIV Viral Load Testing From Mid July

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jul 1: The Government Medical College and Hospital ...

Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion on NEET in Lok Sabha, opposition walks out

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jul 1: Opposition members on Monday demanded...

Tourism Department Invites T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Team To J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jul 1:  The tourism department of  Jammu and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

In A First, GMC Jammu To Get HIV Viral Load Testing...

Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion on NEET in Lok Sabha, opposition walks...