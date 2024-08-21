back to top
    Top tennis stars criticize ruling in Jannik Sinner’s controversial doping case

    Top Tennis Stars Criticize Ruling in Jannik Sinner Doping Case

    In a highly debated doping case, Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has avoided a suspension despite testing positive for an anabolic steroid in two separate instances earlier this year. While the Tennis Integrity Agency determined there was no intent of doping, their decision has drawn criticism from some big names on the ATP tour.

    number one Nick Kyrgios took to social media to blast the ruling, calling it “ridiculous” no matter if accidental or planned. He argued that testing positive twice for a banned substance means the performance was enhanced, and a two-year ban should have been imposed. Canadian Denis Shapovalov echoed similar sentiments, noting it feels like different rules apply to different players.

    The case stems from positive tests for clostebol, a banned steroid, at the Indian Wells Masters in March. Further investigation revealed the substance came from an over-the-counter spray used by Sinner's physiotherapist to treat a cut. While Sinner avoids a suspension, he will forfeit prize money and ranking points from that event.

    This unique set of circumstances is being viewed differently across the tennis community. While some sympathize with Sinner's defense, others question if leniency in one case could undermine the anti-doping system. Only time will tell how this divisive ruling may impact perceptions moving forward. For now, the top young guns like Kyrgios and Shapovalov are making clear their displeasure with letting two positive tests avoid further penalties.

