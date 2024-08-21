back to top
Search
    IndiaTop global ranking for RBI Governor recognition of his leadership: PM Modi
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Top global ranking for RBI Governor recognition of his leadership: PM Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers, lauding it as a recognition of his leadership.
    He said on X, “Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability.”
    Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by the US-based Global magazine.
    Das has been placed at the top of the list with two other central bank governors, who have been rated A+. Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Samoan batsman Darius Visser hits six sixes in an over to set new T20I record
    Next article
    Top tennis stars criticize ruling in Jannik Sinner’s controversial doping case
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Raksha Mantri to be on an official visit to US from August 23-26, 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will...

    PM Modi’s Ukraine and Poland Visit: We hope for early return of peace, stability in region

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 21: Ahead of his visit to...

    Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Jammu visit rescheduled to August 22

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 21: The visit of Congress President Mallikarjun...

    Health secretary reviews preparedness to tackle Monkeypox challenge in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu: Though no case of Monkeypox was reported from...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCPI launches UPI Circle allowing users to share payments with trusted...

    Raksha Mantri to be on an official visit to US from...

    PM Modi’s Ukraine and Poland Visit: We hope for early return...