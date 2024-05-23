Top Indian shuttlers progress at Malaysia Masters badminton tournament

After over a month away from competition, ace Indian shuttler P.V Sindhu made a winning return at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. In her opening round match against Scottish veteran Kirsty Gilmour, Sindhu faced a tough challenge but prevailed in straight games. The reigning world champion needed 46 minutes to get past the European silver medallist 21-17, 21-16.

Gilmour, ranked 22nd in the world, pushed Sindhu with her attacking gameplay and recent good form. Both players struggled for rhythm initially, making errors in judgment of length. However, Sindhu found her groove midway to take the first game. She maintained a steady approach in the second to lead 9-16 before securing the match over some spirited fightback from Gilmour.

If Sindhu advances further, she could get a chance for revenge against China's Han Yue, who defeated her at the recent Asian Championships. Next up for the Indian is a clash against Korea's Sim Yu Jin which will test her skills in lengthy rallies.

In other positives for India, Ashmita Chaliha and Kiran George also made successful starts. Chaliha took just over 30 minutes to defeat Sih Yun Lin of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-16 to progress. George battled past Japan's Takuma Obayashi in straight games despite a tight second game finish.

The mixed doubles pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy along with the men's doubles duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek were also amongst the winners on Day 1 in Kuala Lumpur. Their victories ensure multiple Indians remain in contention as the tournament progresses.