Top Indian shuttlers progress at Malaysia Masters badminton tournament
Sports

Top Indian shuttlers progress at Malaysia Masters badminton tournament

By: Northlines

Date:

After over a month away from competition, ace Indian shuttler P.V Sindhu made a winning return at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament. In her opening round match against Scottish veteran Kirsty Gilmour, Sindhu faced a tough challenge but prevailed in straight games. The reigning champion needed 46 minutes to get past the European silver medallist 21-17, 21-16.

Gilmour, ranked 22nd in the world, pushed Sindhu with her attacking gameplay and recent good form. Both players struggled for rhythm initially, making errors in judgment of length. However, Sindhu found her groove midway to take the first game. She maintained a steady approach in the second to lead 9-16 before securing the match over some spirited fightback from Gilmour.

If Sindhu advances further, she could get a chance for revenge against China's Han Yue, who defeated her at the recent Asian Championships. Next up for the Indian is a clash against Korea's Sim Yu Jin which will test her skills in lengthy rallies.

In other positives for , Ashmita Chaliha and Kiran George also made successful starts. Chaliha took just over 30 minutes to defeat Sih Yun Lin of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-16 to progress. George battled past Japan's Takuma Obayashi in straight games despite a tight second game finish.

The mixed doubles pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy along with the men's doubles duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Sai Pratheek were also amongst the winners on Day 1 in Kuala Lumpur. Their victories ensure multiple Indians remain in contention as the tournament progresses.

Rajasthan Royals edge past Royal Challengers in last-ball thriller to qualify for IPL Eliminator 2
RR edge out RCB in an exciting IPL Eliminator match
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

