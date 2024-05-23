back to top
RR edge out RCB in an exciting IPL Eliminator match

By: Northlines

Date:

The Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore lived up to its billing as a true rollercoaster ride of emotions. RR were able to emerge victorious in the end, defeating RCB by four wickets in what was a closely fought thriller.

Trent Boult got Rajasthan off to a perfect start by dismissing Faf du Plessis for a duck in his very first over. Boult displayed top-class swing bowling to trap Du Plessis in front. RR continued to pile on the pressure as Rovman Powell pulled off a stunning catch to remove the RCB captain. Powell showed tremendous athleticism and timing to leap high and take a one-handed blinder.

RCB captain Virat Kohli played a valuable knock of 33 but fell to the wily Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli's attempted slog-sweep went awry and he was caught in the deep. Kohli also enhanced his already legendary fielding reputation by pulling off two incredibly sharp run-out dismissals. His lightning-fast pick up and throw helped RR maintain their chase.

In the end, RR reached the target with four wickets in hand thanks to assists from Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin. The thrilling Eliminator saw the pendulum swing several times between the two sides before Rajasthan emerged on top. Their victory sets up a Qualifier 2 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

