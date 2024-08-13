back to top
Search
    Latest NewsTokyo gold medalist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months, to...
    Latest NewsLead NewsOlympics

    Tokyo gold medalist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat suspended for 18 months, to miss Paris Paralympics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Tokyo gold medallist Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat will not be able to defend his title at the Paris Paralympics after he was handed a 18- month suspension for breaching BWF's anti-doping whereabout clause.

    “The Badminton Federation can confirm 's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat has been suspended for a period of 18 months and will miss the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.
    “In 1 March 2024, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division found Bhagat in breach of the BWF anti-doping regulations for committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months.” The 36-year-old, an SL3 athlete, had appealed this decision to the CAS Appeals Division but it was rejected last month.
    “On 29 July 2024, the CAS Appeals Division dismissed the Bhagat's appeal and confirmed the CAS Anti-Doping Division decision of 1 March 2024. His period of ineligibility is now in effect,” the statement added.
    His suspension is effective till September 1, 2025.
    Bhagat had won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in men's singles SL3 category, beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final.
    The 36-year-old Bihar-born shuttler had equalled the legendary Lin Dan of China by winning a fifth World Championships title in February last year at Pattaya, Thailand.
    “It is extremely sad and unfortunate. He was a sure shot medal for India at the Paralympics but he is a fighter and I am sure he will come back stronger,” Indian para-badminton head coach Gaurav Khanna said.
    Bhagat, who had contracted polio, resulting in a disability affecting his left leg at the age of five, is also a two-time Asian Games gold-medallist and is the current world No 3 in his category. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    DDOS attack plagues Trump, Musk chat on X about assassination attempt and deportations
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    DDOS attack plagues Trump, Musk chat on X about assassination attempt and deportations

    Northlines Northlines -
    US, Apr 13: Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt...

    Sifan Hassan becomes first woman to win marathon gold and medals in 1500m, 5000m and 10000m at same Olympics

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Paris Olympics marathon was touted as one of...

    Top Junior Badminton Tournament to get underway in Panchkula from September 12th

    Northlines Northlines -
    Panchkula is set to host some exciting junior badminton...

    Amarnath Yatra suspended along Baltal route due to inclement weather

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 13: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DDOS attack plagues Trump, Musk chat on X about assassination attempt...

    Groundbreaking New Screening Technique Shows Promise for Detecting Pancreatic Cancer Early

    Tech Billionaire Issues Debate Challenge to VP After Campaign Criticism