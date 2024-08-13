Security tightened on Jammu-Srinagar Highway ahead of Independence Day

Udhampur, Aug 13: Authorities have tightened security, including checking of vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, ahead of the 78th Independence Day.

Security personnel were seen carrying out security checks for the safe and smooth conduct of the celebrations.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udhampur Prehlad Kumar appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity to the police.

“The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other security forces are conducting the security checks apart from the normal security checks conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police,” DSP Kumar said.

He added, “We are checking different vehicles commuting on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. We advise everyone to inform the police if they witness anything suspicious….”

Meanwhile, the Head Post Office in Udhampur took out a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Tuesday. The post office staff and its customers participated in the campaign.

Assistant Superintendent of Post, Udhampur Postal Division, Mahesh Singh Jasrotia, said, “The postal department has participated in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The national flag, ‘Tiranga', is available at all the post offices. Anyone who wishes to put up a ‘Tiranga' at their house can get it from our counters… I request everyone to be a part of this campaign…”

Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

On August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the citizens to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a mass movement by hoisting the national flag at their homes. Changing his profile picture on social media to ‘Tricolour', PM Modi further urged everyone to change their profile picture to the same. (AGENCIES)