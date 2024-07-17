TizuZunkiriver to be harnessed for economic development of Nagaland, to enable cargo & passenger transport: Sonowal

Jammu Tawi: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal announced major initiatives aimed at enabling the waterways potential of Nagaland during the Stakeholder's Conference held here today. The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio joined Sarbananda Sonowal to announce development of TizuZunki (National Waterways 101) as both the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Transport Department of Govt of Nagaland to work together to study for navigation feasibility. Rio & Sonowal also announced to take initiatives to develop the immense tourism potential of Doyang River lake with community jetties as well as study feasibility of Ro Pax ferries. This will boost the tourism potential of the state.These developments were announced during the interactive session of Stakeholder's Conference, organized by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Govt of India, here today. The conference was also attended by the Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton; the Tourism Minister of Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along; the MP of Lok Sabha, S S Jamir; the MP of Rajya Sabha, Phangnon Konyak; the MLA & Advisor, Nagaland, M Yanthan; MLA & Advisor Transport & Technical Education, Temjenmenba; the MLA & Advisor, SK Yimchunger; the MLA of Nagaland, ZN Nyuthe; the MLA of Nagaland, CK Santam; the Vice Chairman of IWAI, Sunil Singh; the Commissioner & Secretary, Transportation Department of Govt of Nagaland among other senior officials from the Government of India as well as the Government of Nagaland.Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Waterways is the most economical, sustainable and efficient mode of transportation. Our most popular PM Narendra Modi ji has always given top priority of the inland waterways in the country as the viable alternative to develop an efficient and effective mode of transportation in the country. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi ji, our govt has been working towards enabling our rich resource pool of the country towards escalate the growth trajectory of India to become one of the fifth largest economy in the world in less than a decade. Northeast has a major role to play as the growth engine of India, as envisioned by Modi ji. The complex and dynamic mix of waterways of the Northeast provides us an excellent opportunity to build on the nation building momentum. We remain firmly committed and on track to provide impetus for the development of waterways of the region. I call upon all the stakeholders present here today like transporters, EXIM traders, business interests and vessel owners to utilities the opportunity provided by the revamped waterways of the region.”