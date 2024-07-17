back to top
    Pashmina Roshan sets the fashion world ablaze as Bollywood’s next fashion icon

    Mumbai: Pashmina Roshan, who recently made her debut on the big screen is rapidly becoming the talk of the town. Not only is she making waves with her performance in her debut film, IshqVishk Rebound, but also with her impeccable fashion choices. Pashmina's style screams effortless, chic, and trendy while keeping it all sophisticated and classy. From bodysuits, dresses to parachute pants, Pashmina Roshan is certainly the new fashionista in town! Here are some moments when the actor left us awestruck with her best foot forward in the of fashion.

    Sequined Blue Off-Shoulder Dress: During the premiere of IshqVishk Rebound, Pashmina looked as stunning as ever in an off shoulder blue sparkly and sequinned dress.
    In the beautifully sculpted fit paired with transparent heels and dainty silver jewelry, the actor exuded glamour. With dewy makeup and loose hair, Pashmina looked straight out of dreams!

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C8hfBYhI1C7/?igsh=dGJ0czJnemxtYzR1

    Cool, casual and comfortable: Not everyone knows the of blending comfort and fashion, however, Pashmina has surely mastered it. The actor created a perfect stay-at-home look with a bralette top, beige joggers and a warm cozy brown sweater. With loose curls and natural makeup, the fit screamed “lounge wear but make it high fashion!”

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhE_pToB1F/?igsh=MXRsbDVoYm84b2RyMw==

    Corset Play: Pashmina looked absolutely mesmerizing in a simple red corset dress.
    To compliment the bold colour and structure of the dress, the actor opted for  sleek straight hair, and accessorized the fit with dainty crystal studs and rings and a pair of chic red heels.
    https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7_F8utoxy1/?igsh=NnZkYjljcjBvcGt6

    Tennis Core : Embracing the tennis core fashion trend, Pashmina was spotted wearing a white waistcoat and a pleated mini skirt. The actor tied a similar coloured bow on her hair, giving the look a touch of bow gate. With minimal makeup and pearl earrings, the look captured a beautiful blend of trendiness, sporty touch and sophistication.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C70t0Sbo7Oq/?igsh=ODFmMmxhc3BjZW5z

    Bodysuits and Denims: Casually raising the temperature and slaying looks like its Pashmina's hobby! With a grey bodysuit paired with low-waist denim pants, she served some major goals for all the Gen Z out there. What made the fit look 10x hotter was the pair of gloves which completed the whole look.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyf-7c-IH8c/?igsh=MTN3dDhxeDAwOTVydg==

    From high glam fits to everyday wear, the actor has certainly proved her fashion versatility. Whether she is gracing the fancy red carpets or pulling off a simple chic look, Pashmina's style is a fabulous blend of trendiness and sophistication. It won't be wrong to say that Pashmina is not just a star in the making but also a fashion icon.

     

