Three Spl Trains To Run From Jammu, Katra, Udhampur To Ayodhya

Jammu, Feb 12: Indian railways will be operating three special trains from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu to Ayodhya.

Official sources said that a total of three trains will be operating to Ayodhya.

The trains from Udhampur will be operating on February 16, from Jammu on February 22 and from Katra on February 27.

They said that the train number 04680 Udhampur-Ayodhya-Udhampur train will depart from Udhampur at 10:50 am on February 16.

Meanwhile, sources said that train 04610 Jammu-Ayodhya-Jammu Aastha Special will leave from Jammu at 11:55 am on January 20 and in return it will leave from Ayodhya for Jammu on February 22.

They further said that train 04606 Katra-Ayodhya-Katra will leave from Katra on February 27 at 10:25 am and on return it will leave from Ayodhya on February 29.

All 22-coach trains will have stoppages at Ayodhya Cantt via Udhampur, Jammu, Kathua, Pathankot, Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana Cantt.