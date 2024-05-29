Three Officers Nominated For APAR Roles On SPARROW Portal For IFS Officers

JAMMU, May 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed three officers for distinct roles related to the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) on the SPARROW portal for Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.
JAMMU, May 29: The Department of Law, Justice, and...
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.