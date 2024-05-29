back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirPMGSY CE Kashmir Appointed Nodal Officer For Handling Digital Unlawful Activities
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

PMGSY CE Kashmir Appointed Nodal Officer For Handling Digital Unlawful Activities

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 29: The  and Government has appointed Tanveer Mir, Chief Engineer, PMGSY Kashmir, as the Nodal Officer to handle unlawful content, information, and activities in the digital space.

Previous article
Choice Between Those Who Constructed Ram Temple And Those Who Opened Fire At Ram Bhakts: Amit Shah
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Choice Between Those Who Constructed Ram Temple And Those Who Opened Fire At Ram Bhakts: Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
MAHARAJGANJ/DEORIA (UP), May 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Under Leadership Of PM Modi, Foreign Policy Of India Has Given Fame To Our Nation: Jaishankar

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla, May 29: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government,...

Senior AAG Abdul Rashid Malik To Oversee SWD Litigation Work At Srinagar Wing Of HC

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 29: The Department of Law, Justice, and...

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Northlines Northlines -
Ludhiana: National convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Choice Between Those Who Constructed Ram Temple And Those Who Opened...

How Much Fish Oil is Safe? Latest Research on Supplement Dosage...

Survey finds limited public usage of AI tools despite industry hype