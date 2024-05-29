PMGSY CE Kashmir Appointed Nodal Officer For Handling Digital Unlawful Activities

SRINAGAR, May 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Tanveer Mir, Chief Engineer, PMGSY Kashmir, as the Nodal Officer to handle unlawful content, information, and activities in the digital space.
Ludhiana: National convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)...
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.