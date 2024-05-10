Three criminals detained under PSA in Samba

Jammu Tawi, May 9: Three alleged criminals were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district on Thursday, police said.

The accused, identified as Narayan Sharma alias Shuna, Rohan Kumar alias Gorav and Sumit Slathia alias Bhanu Partap, have been involved in multiple criminal cases, posing a serious threat to public peace, a police spokesperson said.

He said they were detained under the PSA and lodged in the Kathua district jail on the orders of the Samba district magistrate.