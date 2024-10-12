back to top
Search
    JammuThree Arrested for Thefts in Kishtwar's Religious Sites, J&K
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Three Arrested for Thefts in Kishtwar’s Religious Sites, J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts at multiple religious places in and 's Kishtwar district, police said on Saturday.
    The stolen property has also been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, they added.

    The donation boxes kept at four mosques and two temples were stolen in the intervening night of September 20 and September 21 from different villages of remote Dachhan, a police spokesperson said.
    On receiving the information, police lodged a case under the relevant legal provisions, the spokesperson said, adding that a special investigation team (SIT) busted the gang behind the thefts and arrested the three culprits.
    The spokesperson said the stolen property, along with tools used to break open the cash chests, were recovered from the arrested individuals.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Jammu Celebrates Dussehra with Festivity and Devotion
    Next article
    Farooq Abdullah Message For Kashmiri Pandits : ‘Come Back Home’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Samson’s maiden ton takes India to record-breaking 297/6 against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hyderabad, Oct 12: Sanju Samson hit the second fastest...

    Farooq Abdullah Message For Kashmiri Pandits : ‘Come Back Home’

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 12: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on...

    Jammu Celebrates Dussehra with Festivity and Devotion

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 18: Dussehra marking the victory of good...

    Pass Resolution On Restoring J&K’s Statehood In First Cabinet Meeting: Party Amalgam To NC-Cong

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 12: An amalgam of several political parties...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samson’s maiden ton takes India to record-breaking 297/6 against Bangladesh in...

    Farooq Abdullah Message For Kashmiri Pandits : ‘Come Back Home’

    Jammu Celebrates Dussehra with Festivity and Devotion