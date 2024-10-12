back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Kashmir

    Farooq Abdullah Message For Kashmiri Pandits : ‘Come Back Home’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Oct 12: Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday urged Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their homes during the exodus of the early 1990s to “come back home”. He added that the NC government is not their enemy and extended his party's support to make all the arrangements and initiatives for their return. The remarks come as NC is set to form a government in and .
    “I hope that our brothers and sisters who have left from here come back home. Now the time has come, they should return to their homes. We do not think only about Kashmiri Pandits, but we also think about the people of Jammu,” Abdullah said on being asked by the media persons about the Kashmiri Pandits.

    The National Conference chief also said that Kashmiri Pandits should return to Kashmir and take care of their homes and they will be welcomed with open arms.

    “I think their return is long due. They should have come back long back and live at their homes. We should treat them well, they should also feel that the National Conference government is not their enemy. We are Indians and we want to take everyone along,” Abdullah stated.

