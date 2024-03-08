Search
There is no dynastic rule in India since Independence: Farooq

Tawi, Mar 7: Reacting to the statement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the Srinagar rally, Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that there has been no dynastic rule in since Independence.

PM Modi addressing the rally at Srinagar said that Jammu and has been a huge victim of ‘Parivarvad'.

He said, “Dynastic rule was like the Maharaja's had in which when the Maharaja died and his son took over and then his grandson took over, that was dynastic rule.”

“But, there has been no dynastic rule in India since independence,” said Abdullah.

He said, “if really 370 and the family was responsible then how did we make this progress. You can be elected by the people. You are not coming from the top, if people don't want you.”

“I lost the election as Chief Minister as the people rejected me that time. So where is the dynastic rule,” said the NC leader.

