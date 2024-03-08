Prime Minister addresses Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir programme in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Highlights of Lieutenant Governor's Speech

Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for dedicating ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme', project for ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine' and blessing the new government recruits by distributing the appointment orders.

Rapid & inclusive development of J&K has been the top priority of Hon'ble PM since 2014. He has dedicated every moment to restore rights of people who have been living on the margins for decades & ushered a new era of peace, prosperity & hope.

Today, the crown jewel of the country is shining with new glory. Hon'ble PM has ensured that fruits of development reach all sections of society & opportunities of growth, justice and dignity are equally available to all the citizens.

Hon'ble PM is building Khushhaal Jammu Kashmir , providing a new momentum to infrastructure development to shape J&K's economic trajectory and has linked the aspirations of Jammu Kashmir with the aspirations of the country.

Hon'ble PM has put Nari Shakti at the forefront of J&K's development journey. The rights of women have been restored, new entrepreneurs schemes are making them financially independent and providing Nari Shakti a life of dignity.

Every citizen of Jammu Kashmir has got the opportunity to live life as per their wish. Youth are being provided with opportunities to harness their full potential and they are driving socio-economic development.

The dreams of every citizen of J&K UT have got new wings and their wings have got an infinite sky of opportunities.

Bakshi stadium has a capacity of 35,000 and besides this, around 25,000 chairs have been put up here. The way people of the valley have come here to attend PM Modi's program, this stadium is completely full…I want to apologise to the people who are not able to get a place to sit. If there would have been a ground of 2 lakh capacity, even that ground would be overflowing with the people of Kashmir. This is the kind of love the people of Kashmir have for PM Modi.

Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM, there is a new dynamism in infrastructure development.

· Z-Morh tunnel worth more than Rs 2378 cr will be completed by June this year.

· Work on the Zojila tunnel project worth Rs 4500 cr is going on which will provide round the year connectivity to Sonamarg.

· Phase-I of Srinagar Ring Road at a cost of Rs 2920 cr will be completed in the month of August.

· Phase-II worth Rs 961 cr of Srinagar Ring Road to be completed by June 2025.

· The work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway costing Rs 10,995 cr is expected to be completed in the month of November 2025.

· Qazigund-Shopian-Pulmama- Srinagar Nh444 will be constructed at a cost of Rs 849 cr.

· Khanabal-Phalgam-Chandanwari NH501; New highway of Poonch-Uri Road, Baramulla- Kupwara- Tangdhar NH701 have been approved.

· Work on Srinagar bypass, Sanatnagar, Bemina and Nowgam Flyovers worth Rs 132 cr is going on.

· In Kashmir valley only, Rs 26,300 cr worth highway and tunnel projects are going on.

· Under PMGSY, in the last 4 years, we have been successful in constructing road length of 4926 km at a cost of Rs 3440 cr and connecting every village with 500 population with road.

· Rs 1000 cr worth projects under Srinagar Smart City and 428 projects under NABARD costing Rs 2531 cr are ongoing.