    The Simpsons once again fuels online debate with Trump shooting ‘prediction’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Despite being a comedy sitcom, ‘The Simpsons' has found itself at the center of online speculation following a recent incident involving former US President Donald Trump. On July 14, 2022, Trump was the target of an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania when a lone gunman opened fire, injuring the former leader. While the attacker was swiftly neutralized by Secret Service agents, the disturbing incident set social media abuzz with renewed discussion of the long-running animated show's apparent knack for ‘predicting the future.'

    References were drawn to a 1998 episode that saw Bart prank call Mr. Burns, with the elderly character subsequently mishearing Trump's name as “Grump” during a speech. In the scene, Grump is seen surrounded by Secret Service agents before seemingly taking a bullet. Skeptics were quick to point out the cartoonish moment was far from a precise prediction and likely just a harmless joke. However, others noted ‘The Simpsons' uncanny ability to seemingly foresee real- events with shocking accuracy over the years.

    As details of the foiled assassination plot emerged, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks was identified as the sole perpetrator. Questions still surround his motives for opening fire on the stage where Trump had been delivering remarks. The former president was treated for a minor ear injury and has since been recovering at a local hospital. World leaders offered statements condemning violence while continuing to monitor the situation for any signs of wider threats or conspiracies. With the culprit deceased and key facts under investigation, online chatter persists around whether ‘The Simpsons' unwittingly captured yet another noteworthy current affair years in advance. Only time will tell if this theory joins the show's catalogue of so-called precognitive hits or proves merely coincidental.

