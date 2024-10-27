THE SAVIOR OF KASHMIR Brig. Rajinder Singh, MVC -The first war Hero of Independent India

By Ravi Rohmetra

This is the saga of warrior, who thwarted Pakistan Plan of annexing Kashmir in 1947 with strength of just 100 soldiers at his command under most adverse situation; he put up a brave fight.

Brigadier Rajinder Singh was born 14th June 1899 in small village of Bangoona (since renamed Rajinderpura after him) 35 kms East of Jammu in the family of Dalpatia clan of Jamwals. The history of bravery and sacrifice ran in the family with his illustrious ancestor General Baj Singh having sacrificed himself almost a century earlier in the defense of Chitral. His grandfather was a war veteran with seven battle scars on his body. His Father Subedar Lakha Singh whom Rajinder lost at an early age of six months, was a junior officer in the state forces, Lt. Col. Govind Singh, an affectionate uncle, brought him up.

He was educated in Jammu and graduated from the Prince of Wales College now Govt Gandhi Memorial Science College in 1921, during his students days he was remembered as being unassuming, obedient and a good student who did well in his studies.

In June 1921, immediately after graduation he joined the J&K State Forces as a Commissioned Officer. Being educated hard working dedicated to his profession his progress was rapid. He was promoted as Captain in April 1925, Major in July 1927 and Colonel in 1935. In May 1942 he had risen to the rank of Brigadier and stood approved as a Major General. On 24th Sept 1947 he took over as a Chief of Staff of J&K State Forces from Major Gen. H. L. Scott, a British Officer.

Brigadier Rajinder Singh Professional head of the State forces, responded to the call of the time and the ruler and laid down his life fighting with a company worth troops Virtually to the last man, a rare feat in the annals of military history. He delayed Pakistani invasion of 6000 strong with 100 gallant soldiers for four days from 23 to 27 Oct 1947 on Uri Front and enabled Maharaja Hari Singh to accede to Indian Union and get reinforcement and also enabled Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah to organize his people to defend state.

The Savior of Kashmir was awarded the first gallantry award of Independent Indian, “Maha Vir Chakra” posthumously for his courage, supreme sacrifice and leadership for which the grateful nation will remember him forever. We remember him on his birth centenary and pay homage to him and his gallant men who sacrificed their lives for the state.

Independence demands a price and sacrifices. The result both the countries are still bleeding and the worst suffered. In fact, our suffering started with Pakistani invasion of the valley on night 21-22 Oct 1947. Since J&K State did not accede to either of the dominion on 15 August 1947. Pakistan started attacking the state soon after 15 August according to the plan hatched by her in collusion with the British culminating into an invasion of the valley in the Muzzafarabad-Uri Sector on night 21-22 Oct. After two Muslim Companies of 4 J&K Infantry assigned to defend Muzzaffarabad flee without a fight and rebelled against its own men, which was a severe blow to the defense of the state that had a for reaching influence on the battle of Uri.

When Maharaja Hari Singh was informed about the fall of Muzzaffarabad by Brig Rajinder Singh, Maharaja decided to go to the front to see the situation for himself, but Gen Rajinder Singh volunteered himself to proceed to the front as the Maharaja was to carry out accession parleys and arrange reinforcement from India. On 22nd Oct. 1947 Rajinder Singh collected whatever troops were available in Srinagar cantonment and proceeded towards Uri with small force of 100 men. He reached Uri by mid-night in a heavy down poor.

Next day on 23rd Oct. 1947 the first engagement took place at Garhi where he inflicted heavy causalities on the enemy but lost a complete platoon in the battle. This bold and determined action of the Brigadier put a severe caution on the enemy which made it possible for the Brigadier to organize his defenses at Uri and get some reinforcement. At this time Maharaja Hari Singh, realizing the gravity of the situation, issued the historic order to Brigadier Rajinder Singh to hold the enemy at Uri at all cost and to the last man. Brigadier Rajinder Singh realizing the importance of Uri Bridge to the invaders blew it up on 24th October which was a master stroke of the delaying operation that saved the valley of Kashmir. The destruction of the Uri Bridge drastically slowed down the enemy's movement which was vehicular based. The invaders however, followed up on foot and Brig. Rajinder Singh commenced a fighting withdrawal towards Baramula. After delaying the enemy at Mahura on 25th Oct, he took a defensive position at Rampur-Boniyar where he gave casualties on them till 0100 hrs. 26th Oct. Since this small force came under very heavy pressure, it was forced to withdraw due to mounting casualties. Brig. Rajinder Singh was himself hit in his right arm and legs in the ambush while withdrawing to the next position. Despite his bleeding wounds he continued to inspire his men to fight on.

In the memory this great soldier, a memorial rotary has been built and named Brig Rajinder Singh Chowk at the backside road of the Civil Secretariat. A beautiful park is also build in this chowk installing his statue. A well maintained beautiful and sprawling park on the banks of Ranbir Canal has been named as Brig Rajinder Singh Children Park. An Auditorium is also named after him in the Jammu University. In his memory, a market was named as Rajinder Bazar in Jammu.

