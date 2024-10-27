Make Search Operations Close To IB A Routine

The reports about the BSF and police launching a search operation to monitor suspicious activities in border areas of Samba district in the backdrop of spate of terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley is appreciable but what is required is that such search operations should be included in at least weekly routine if not in the daily chores because this stretch is strategically very crucial.

Such search operations hold great utility because security forces get acquainted with the ground situation and also the people living nearby, who have been conventionally considered as the first defence wall of the nation whether it is Samba, Jammu, Kashmir or even Ladakh, because the border dwellers have always proved to be the genuine asset of the country as they provide vital information at the right time to help security forces take the corrective measures as soon as possible.

It is the need of the time that security forces should brace up security along borders where the chances of infiltration and other anti-national activities are high because going by the sudden increase in the terror attacks on civilians and the soldiers, it has become significant for the belt forces to take no chances and go full throttle against violence mongers waiting to disrupt peace through such reprehensible acts of killing the innocents.

It is pertinent to mention that the sudden rise in the terror attacks in Valley has taken all by surprise as relatively there was calm in the Valley during the Assembly polls and till the formation of new government led by CM Omar Abdullah.

Taking the recent spate in terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the security forces to go all out against this scourge and its eco-system to make sure that the peace remains intact. Reportedly, it has been ordered to devise a fresh strategy to combat fresh threats, especially attacks on the vital infrastructure projects and migrant workers.

As the modus operandi of the terrorists persists in J&K since long, it is therefore necessary to keep a close watch on the borders with Pakistan as most of the terrorists behind such attacks originate from Pakistan or PoK and before going for the horrendous attacks they cross over to this side through IB and LoC, thus plugging the gaps out there is essential to contain insurgency in the region.