Search
SportsIPLThe Redemption of Riyan Parag: Despite Cruel Trolling, His Mental Toughness Shines...
SportsIPL

The Redemption of Riyan Parag: Despite Cruel Trolling, His Mental Toughness Shines Through

By: Northlines

Date:

Riyan Parag's redemption: Clarity in thought, backing from Rajasthan Royals management and playing domestic for Assam have helped him grow in stature. Riyan's father Parag Das has played first-class cricket from Assam, while mother Mithu Baruah was a level swimmer.

A day prior to the Rajasthan Royals' tournament opener against Lucknow Super Giants, Parag Das called his son Riyan and asked him: “Do you know why they troll you?” Pat came the reply: “Dad there is expectation, people want me to succeed, and that's why I am at the receiving end. The day I will start scoring consistently, these trolls will sing my name.”

That day Parag Das, a former first-class cricketer himself, sensed things will change for his son in this year's Indian Premier League ().

Previous article
RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine Demonstrates Why He Remains a Valuable Asset in the IPL
Next article
As PV Sindhu Faces Defeat in Thrilling Quarterfinal against Supanida Katethong at Spain Masters, Is There a Left-Handed Challenge to Tackle?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

As PV Sindhu Faces Defeat in Thrilling Quarterfinal against Supanida Katethong at Spain Masters, Is There a Left-Handed Challenge to Tackle?

Northlines Northlines -
Under pressure, Sindhu reverted to playing to the left-hander's...

RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine Demonstrates Why He Remains a Valuable Asset in the IPL

Northlines Northlines -
The Trinidadian celebrated his 500th T20 appearance with the...

Dhoni as a brand will continue to reign even if he retires post IPL

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent With the IPL kicking off, speculations are rife...

Ukraine battles war adversity to qualify for Euro 2024 amid Russian invasion

Northlines Northlines -
When Ukraine took on Iceland in a Euro 2024...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

As PV Sindhu Faces Defeat in Thrilling Quarterfinal against Supanida Katethong...

RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine Demonstrates Why He Remains a Valuable...

Cong bats for women reservation in Govt jobs