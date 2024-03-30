The Redemption of Riyan Parag: Despite Cruel Trolling, His Mental Toughness Shines Through

Riyan Parag's redemption: Clarity in thought, backing from Rajasthan Royals management and playing domestic cricket for Assam have helped him grow in stature. Riyan's father Parag Das has played first-class cricket from Assam, while mother Mithu Baruah was a national level swimmer.

A day prior to the Rajasthan Royals' tournament opener against Lucknow Super Giants, Parag Das called his son Riyan and asked him: “Do you know why they troll you?” Pat came the reply: “Dad there is expectation, people want me to succeed, and that's why I am at the receiving end. The day I will start scoring consistently, these trolls will sing my name.”

That day Parag Das, a former first-class cricketer himself, sensed things will change for his son in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).