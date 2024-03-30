RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine Demonstrates Why He Remains a Valuable Asset in the IPL

The Trinidadian celebrated his 500th T20 appearance with the wicket of Maxwell and a 22-ball 47

A few hours before the match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir was shown telling the host broadcasters in a prerecorded video that “the one team I wanted to beat every time and probably in my dreams was RCB,” Gambhir said. His team did not let him down, as they brushed aside RCB by seven wickets in a full-house Chinnaswamy Stadium. Thus, they became the first team to win a game on the road in IPL-17.