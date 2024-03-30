Search
SportsIPLRCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine Demonstrates Why He Remains a Valuable Asset...
SportsIPL

RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine Demonstrates Why He Remains a Valuable Asset in the IPL

By: Northlines

Date:

The Trinidadian celebrated his 500th T20 appearance with the wicket of Maxwell and a 22-ball 47

A few hours before the match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir was shown telling the host broadcasters in a prerecorded video that “the one team I wanted to beat every time and probably in my dreams was RCB,” Gambhir said. His team did not let him down, as they brushed aside RCB by seven wickets in a full-house Chinnaswamy Stadium. Thus, they became the first team to win a game on the road in -17.

Previous article
Cong bats for women reservation in Govt jobs
Next article
The Redemption of Riyan Parag: Despite Cruel Trolling, His Mental Toughness Shines Through
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

As PV Sindhu Faces Defeat in Thrilling Quarterfinal against Supanida Katethong at Spain Masters, Is There a Left-Handed Challenge to Tackle?

Northlines Northlines -
Under pressure, Sindhu reverted to playing to the left-hander's...

The Redemption of Riyan Parag: Despite Cruel Trolling, His Mental Toughness Shines Through

Northlines Northlines -
Riyan Parag's redemption: Clarity in thought, backing from Rajasthan...

Dhoni as a brand will continue to reign even if he retires post IPL

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent With the IPL kicking off, speculations are rife...

Ukraine battles war adversity to qualify for Euro 2024 amid Russian invasion

Northlines Northlines -
When Ukraine took on Iceland in a Euro 2024...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

As PV Sindhu Faces Defeat in Thrilling Quarterfinal against Supanida Katethong...

The Redemption of Riyan Parag: Despite Cruel Trolling, His Mental Toughness...

Cong bats for women reservation in Govt jobs