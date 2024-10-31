Terrorists will keep dying until they stop infiltrating: Farooq

Jammu, Oct 30: Encounter will keep taking place as long as terrorists keep infiltrating the country, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah asserted here on Wednesday.

“Encounters will keep taking place. Terrorists will keep coming, and we will keep eliminating them,” Abdullah told reporters here.

The politician was responding to a question about the killing of three terrorists in a recent encounter in Akhnoor.

Asked whether the ‘Darbar move' would take place this time, Abdullah said “the darbar will definitely take place.”

The J&K Administration moves every winter to Jammu from Srinagar, the Union Territory's summer capital.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also urged everyone to celebrate Diwali and prayed for the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Everyone should celebrate Diwali well. It is a very big festival. May God and Goddess Lakshmi bless the people here with prosperity, as wealth is scarce in this area. Today, most of the shops are empty here,” he said.