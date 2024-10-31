Arms recovered in Bandipora, 1 held

Srinagar, Oct 30: Security forces have arrested a person and recovered arms and ammunition during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said, based on specific inputs, a search operation was launched by Bandipora police, Army 13 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) 3rd Bn in Manz Mohalla S K Bala Ajas Sumbal in the residential house of one Ishfaq Majeed Dar.

“During CASO, 1 hand grenade (rusted) ,5 AK 47 rounds and 5 posters of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT (Lashker-e-Toiba) were recovered from the back side of the said residential house”, Police said.

Police said Dar was arrested and further investigation is going on.