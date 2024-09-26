back to top
Search
    JammuTerrorism won’t be allowed to stage comeback, It has been buried: Amit...
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Terrorism won’t be allowed to stage comeback, It has been buried: Amit Shah in Udhampur rally

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chenani, Sep 26: Terrorism has been buried and won't be allowed to stage a comeback, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday while addressing a rally here.
    Promising a terror-free region under the BJP regime, Shah alleged that the Conference-Congress alliance would impose Pakistan's agenda if it comes to power.

    Shah, who is spearheading the BJP's election campaign, said assembly elections are taking place in the union territory of and without Article 370. The Narendra Modi-led government, Shah said in his address, had fulfilled the dream of party's patriarch Syama Prasad Mukherjee in August 2019 when it abrogated Article 370.
    Shah said whoever spreads terror in Jammu and Kashmir will get his answer at the the gallows. “I want to ask you whether (Parliament attack convict) Afzal Guru should have been hanged or not. The NC-Congress are now saying he should not have been hanged…,” Shah said.
    “They want to release stone pelters and terrorists. Omar Abdullah gave up these dreams because you cannot do it. It is the duty of courts and we have enforced such laws that nobody will dare to hurl a stone anymore,” the minister said at the rally in Udhampur district's Chenani area.
    He is scheduled to address five rallies in Udhampur, Kathua and Jammu districts today.
    The third and final phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. Elections in third and final phase on Oct 1. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    President Murmu Visits Siachen Base Camp, Tells Soldiers All Citizens Salute Their Bravery
    Next article
    NCI Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for Technician and Driver Posts
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Srinagar’s Dal lake no longer dull: Vice President Dhankhar

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 26: Amid Assembly polls in Jammu...

    Domestic Violence Law Same For All Women Irrespective Of Religion, Social Background: SC

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 26:  The Protection of Women from...

    IT dept to hold special drive to address taxpayers’ grievances in J&K in October

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 26:  The Income Tax Department will hold...

    Manba Finance IPO allotment: Check application status, GMP & listing date

    Northlines Northlines -
    The initial public offering (IPO) of Manba Finance, a...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Srinagar’s Dal lake no longer dull: Vice President Dhankhar

    Domestic Violence Law Same For All Women Irrespective Of Religion, Social...

    IT dept to hold special drive to address taxpayers’ grievances in...