NCI Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for Technician and Driver Posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released NCI Recruitment 2024 notification inviting applications for recruitment of the following positions for deployment in NCI, Jhajjar, AIIMS against VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT NO. 487. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 08 vacancies of below mentioned posts in National Cancer Institute (NCI) Jhajjar.

The candidates applying for the said positions must fulfill the eligibility conditions given below. The application must be submitted Offline only for the mentioned posts. The Last date for receipt of the application to BECIL is 07-10-2024.

Interested candidates fulfilling eligibility conditions are required to submit the application form in the prescribed along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to the address mentioned below.

Overview of NCI Recruitment 2024

We have summarised the details of the highlights of NCI Recruitment 2024 below: