NCI Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for Technician and Driver Posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released NCI Recruitment 2024 notification inviting applications for recruitment of the following positions for deployment in NCI, Jhajjar, AIIMS against VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT NO. 487. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 08 vacancies of below mentioned posts in National Cancer Institute (NCI) Jhajjar.
The candidates applying for the said positions must fulfill the eligibility conditions given below. The application must be submitted Offline only for the mentioned posts. The Last date for receipt of the application to BECIL is 07-10-2024.
Interested candidates fulfilling eligibility conditions are required to submit the application form in the prescribed along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to the address mentioned below.
Overview of NCI Recruitment 2024
We have summarised the details of the highlights of NCI Recruitment 2024 below:
|Recruiting Body
|BECIL
|Post Names
|Radiotherapy Technician
Nuclear Medicine Technologist
Driver
|No. of Posts
|08
|Job Location
|NCI, Jhajjar, AIIMS
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Apply Mode
|Offline
|Selection Process
|Interview
|Last date
|07-10-2024
|Website
|https://www.becil.com
Vacancy Details of NCI Recruitment 2024
NCI Jhajjar AIIMS is currently looking following positions:
|Post Name
|No. of Posts
|Salary
|Radiotherapy Technician
|05
|Rs. 25,000/-
|Nuclear Medicine Technologist
|01
|Rs. 29,425/-
|Driver
|02
|Rs.22,516/
|Post Name
|Qualification
|Radiotherapy Technician
|B.Sc. in Radiotherapy Technology or equivalent with 02 years experience in operating Radiotherapy equipment in an established centre.
OR
Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology or equivalent with 03 years experience
|Nuclear Medicine Technologist
|B.Sc. in Life Sciences and other Sciences plus one year Diploma in Medical Radiation and isotope Techniques (DMRIT) or equivalent approved by AERB.
|Driver
|10th passed with valid Driving License for driving heavy vehicles
Selection Process
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of job.
Application Fee
Applicants from the General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women must pay an application fee of Rs. 590/-. However, Applicants from the SC/ST/ EWS/PH category should have to pay an application fee of Rs. 295/-. Demand Drafts (Mandatory) will be accepted In favor of “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd, Noida”.
How to Apply for NCI Recruitment 2024
Applicants are advised to follow the following steps to apply for the mentioned posts:
- Visit the official website of BECIL www.becil.com.
- On the homepage go to the ‘Careers Section'
- Next, click on “Advt No. 487: Applications are invited in offline mode for recruitment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in the office of NCI, Jhajjar, AIIMS”.
- Download and print the application format attached to this notification.
- Fill in the required details.
- Submit the application form along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to “Mr. Sushil Kr. Arya, Project Manager (HR), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).
The candidates are directed to mention the “Advertisement No:………and Post Name:……….” In the subject line.
Documents Required
Documents shall be self-attested photocopies as per the following documents:
- Educational / Professional Certificates.
- 10th/Birth Certificate.
- Caste Certificate(if applicable)
- Work Experience Certificate (if applicable)
- PAN Card copy
- Aadhar Card copy
- Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (Pervious employer-if applicable)
Important Dates to Consider
The Important Dates for NCI Recruitment 2024 are mentioned below:-
|Event
|Date
|Notification Release Date
|23rd September 2024
|Start Date to Apply Online
|23rd September 2024
|Last Date to Apply Online
|07th October 2024
NCI Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF and Application Form
BECIL has released a recruitment notification for mentioned posts at NCI Jhajjar AIIMS. The candidates can check the details related to eligibility, selection process, salary, application process, and other information that can be read from the below Official Notification released on the BECIL website.
Official Notification Download PDF