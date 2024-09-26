back to top
    NCI Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for Technician and Driver Posts

    Broadcast Engineering Consultants Limited (BECIL) has released NCI Recruitment 2024 notification inviting applications for recruitment of the following positions for deployment in NCI, Jhajjar, AIIMS against VACANCY ADVERTISEMENT NO. 487. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 08 vacancies of below mentioned posts in Cancer Institute (NCI) Jhajjar.

    The candidates applying for the said positions must fulfill the eligibility conditions given below. The application must be submitted Offline only for the mentioned posts. The Last date for receipt of the application to BECIL is 07-10-2024.

    Interested candidates fulfilling eligibility conditions are required to submit the application form in the prescribed along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to the address mentioned below.

    Overview of NCI Recruitment 2024

    We have summarised the details of the highlights of NCI Recruitment 2024 below:

    Recruiting Body BECIL
    Post Names Radiotherapy Technician
    Nuclear Medicine Technologist
    Driver
    No. of Posts 08
    Job Location NCI, Jhajjar, AIIMS
    Category Govt
    Apply Mode Offline
    Selection Process Interview
    Last date 07-10-2024
    Website https://www.becil.com

    Vacancy Details of NCI Recruitment 2024

    NCI Jhajjar AIIMS is currently looking following positions:

    Post Name No. of Posts Salary
    Radiotherapy Technician 05 Rs. 25,000/-
    Nuclear Medicine Technologist 01 Rs. 29,425/-
    Driver 02 Rs.22,516/
    Post Name Qualification
    Radiotherapy Technician B.Sc. in Radiotherapy or equivalent with 02 years experience in operating Radiotherapy equipment in an established centre.
    OR
    Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology or equivalent with 03 years experience
    Nuclear Medicine Technologist B.Sc. in Life Sciences and other Sciences plus one year Diploma in Medical Radiation and isotope Techniques (DMRIT) or equivalent approved by AERB.
    Driver 10th passed with valid Driving License for driving heavy vehicles

    Selection Process

    Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of job.

    Application Fee

    Applicants from the General/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women must pay an application fee of Rs. 590/-. However, Applicants from the SC/ST/ EWS/PH category should have to pay an application fee of Rs. 295/-. Demand Drafts (Mandatory) will be accepted In favor of “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd, Noida”.

    How to Apply for NCI Recruitment 2024

    Applicants are advised to follow the following steps to apply for the mentioned posts:

    1. Visit the official website of BECIL www.becil.com.
    2. On the homepage go to the ‘Careers Section'
    3. Next, click on “Advt No. 487: Applications are invited in offline mode for recruitment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in the office of NCI, Jhajjar, AIIMS”.
    4. Download and print the application format attached to this notification.
    5. Fill in the required details.
    6. Submit the application form along with copies of educational qualifications and experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post & address it to “Mr. Sushil Kr. Arya, Project Manager (HR), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).

    The candidates are directed to mention the “Advertisement No:………and Post Name:……….” In the subject line.

    Documents Required

    Documents shall be self-attested photocopies as per the following documents:

    1. Educational / Professional Certificates.
    2. 10th/Birth Certificate.
    3. Caste Certificate(if applicable)
    4. Work Experience Certificate (if applicable)
    5. PAN Card copy
    6. Aadhar Card copy
    7. Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (Pervious employer-if applicable)

    Important Dates to Consider

    The Important Dates for NCI Recruitment 2024 are mentioned below:-

    Event Date
    Notification Release Date 23rd September 2024
    Start Date to Apply Online 23rd September 2024
    Last Date to Apply Online 07th October 2024

    NCI Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF and Application Form

    BECIL has released a recruitment notification for mentioned posts at NCI Jhajjar AIIMS. The candidates can check the details related to eligibility, selection process, salary, application process, and other information that can be read from the below Official Notification released on the BECIL website.
    Official Notification Download PDF

