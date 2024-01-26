Terror free J&K is our mission, says Lt Guv Manoj Sinha on 75th R-Day

UT flourishing on all fronts: Advisor Bhatnagar

Says all efforts on to push last nail in the coffin of terrorism; to live in peace, every citizen's birth right; Post G-20 foreign, domestic tourist arrivals shows huge surge, Admin committed to hold Panchayat polls soon; Hails J&K police for its big role;

Jammu Tawi, Jan 26 (Info): Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that all efforts are afoot to push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism as the ultimate aim is to see “terror free J&K.”

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of 75th Republic Day function at Moulana Azad Stadium Jammu after unfurling the tri-colour, the LG said that all efforts are on to provide relief to the people of J&K. “It is the birth right of every citizen to live in peace. All efforts are being made to root out terrorism and its eco-system in J&K. Our aim is to see terror free J&K,” the LG thundered from the stage.

Expressing concern over the drug abuse in the UT, the LG said that youth falling prey to drug abuse is a “big concern.”

The LG while hailing the J&K police said the “sacrifice and valour” is the second name of police.

Stating that development is touching new heights in the UT in the past four years, the LG said that “impossible has been made possible” as the UT has achieved huge progress on the developmental front.

About Panchayat polls, he said earlier, the administration was ready but the amendment law introduced in the parliament that calls for the reservation to various sections has caused a little delay. “Once all the formalities are completed, we will go for the polls,” he said.

On government jobs, he said that in J & K since 2020, 33000 jobs were provided to youth in a transparent manner. “Almost one lakh, entrepreneurs started their own business units,” the LG said.

He said under Rs 513 Crore holistic agriculture development program (HADP) almost 13 lakh farmers will benefit in next five years. Sinha said that Kashmir will get connected with the train up to Kanyakumari this year.

He said that post G-20 meeting in Srinagar, tourists flooded J&K as 2.11 crore visitors visited the UT last year including 55,000 foreigners. “Off beat tourists like Gurez, Lobal, Shivkohri recorded huge tourist influx and LoC tourism also evoked a good response,” the LG said.

Kashmir Republic Day: In Kashmir, LG's Advisor B R Bhatnagar took the salute of the parade and addressed the gathering as well. He said that that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing massive development from the last four, five years. “From health sector to physical infrastructure and from seamless citizen centric governance through digital means to improved service delivery to the public, every sector has taken a flight of development,” he said.

Bhatnagar said that Robust Public Health infrastructure is essential for the progress of any developing nation, adding that J&K is witnessing a massive push in the establishment of world class healthcare facilities. He added that two AIIMS, two State Cancer Institutes and other advanced health care facilities are being established here. He observed that from 2017 to 2020 total macdamization was 9252 Kms whereas from 2020 to 2023 total length achieved under macadamization is 16807 Kms

On the thriving Tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the Tourism industry is one of the most flourishing sectors in the UT of J&K. This Industry is playing a pivotal role in the Social and Economic development and transformation of all the regions of J&K as a significant population is engaged in the Tourism Industry directly or indirectly, he said. “Tourism Sector in J&K has done exceptionally well and witnessed unprecedented growth in the year 2022, as more than 1.88 crore tourist visits have been recorded in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Advisor said. “This positive trend has continued during the current calendar year as more than 2 crore Tourist visits have been recorded till 7th December 2023, which is the highest recorded Tourist visits so far.”