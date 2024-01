Jammu Tawi, January 26: The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha, hosted an ‘At Home' reception on the occasion of 75th Republic Day at Raj Bhawan, Jammu.

The function started with National Anthem played by the Army Band. The Lt Governor interacted with the family members of martyrs, freedom fighters, ex-Servicemen, achievers, and citizens representing Trade, Industry, Art and public life. Sinha exchanged the Republic Day Greetings with the participants.