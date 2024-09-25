Terror activities fail to deter border residents to enthusiastically vote for next Govt in J&K

Rajouri/Poonch, Sep 25: Undeterred by the terror activities over the past three years, the voters in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Pooch lived to their tradition to vote enthusiastically for the formation of the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Popularly known as Pir Panjal region, the two districts along with Reasi district and three central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam are voting in the second phase of the three-phase elections on Wednesday.

The fervour was visible among the voters, who started queuing up outside the polling stations, including those set up near the Line of Control (LoC) in both Rajouri and Poonch districts, and the polling was going on peacefully when the last reports were received, officials said.

The authorities have made adequate security arrangements to provide a secure atmosphere for the voters to exercise their democratic right in the backdrop of terror incidents in the two border districts over the past three years.

Rajouri's Dhangri village, which was targeted by the terrorists on the New Year day last year resulting in the killing of seven of its residents and injuries to many others, voted with passion.

“We are expecting cent per cent polling and this is the befitting reply to the terrorists, who want to disturb Jammu and Kashmir,” former sarpanch Deeraj Sharma told PTI.

Widow Saroj Balla, who lost both of her sons in the terror attack and was left alone, said they believe in democracy and voted.

“I am still waiting for justice for my sons…There is no place for terrorism in a democratic society. The menace should be dealt with by iron hand,” she said.

The residents of Topi Peer village in Surankote area of Poonch district also came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

The village was adopted by the Army in December last year after three of its residents were killed during questioning following a terrorist ambush that left four soldiers dead.

“The vote is to strengthen democracy and chose our own government after a long wait of 10 years,” said Mohd Arshid, a local resident.

Mohd Arshid said the army is doing a lot for the village.

“We are hopeful that the next government will have a special focus on the remote area for its upliftment,” he added.

According to data released by Election Commission, Poonch and Rajouri districts are leading the poll percentage with 33.06 per cent and 30.04 per cent polling in the first four hours till 11 am.

The enthusiasm was not only visible in the hinterland but even in the inhabitations located along the Line of Control (LoC).

“This is the last village on the Indian side and the long queues of voters shows people's faith in democracy,” said Mohammad Akram, a resident of Balnoi village in Mankote sector.

He said there are a lot of issues facing the border villages like water, electricity, education infrastructure and incomplete work of underground bunkers for the safety of people from cross-border shelling.

Saqib Mumtaz, a first time voter, expressed her happiness for participating in the polling.

“The long wait to choose our MLA is over. We are thankful to the government for granting the Schedule Tribe status to Paharis and we are hopeful that the next government will ensure upgradation of education and health sectors,” she said.

Neelima Sharma, a first time voter in Poonch-Haveli constituency, was also delighted to exercise her vote and said “people should not waste their vote”.

District Development Council (DDC) member from Mendhar, Wajid Bashir Khan, said the people of this region have always voted enthusiastically.

“The election is taking place today after 10 years. So, there is keenness among the people to vote,” he added.

Another local Habibullah Khan, however, expected the turnout to go up further and said the people are busy with farming activities. (Agencies)