Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024: 46.12% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 26 seats

Srinagar, Sep 25: “Over 46.12 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 03:00 pm in all polling stations of 26 Assembly Constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is being held today under the 2nd phase of General Elections to the Legislative Assembly”, communicated the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements and is underway peacefully.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 65.57, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 62.91, the EC data showed.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir valley was recorded in Khansahib at 58.2. It was followed by Kangan (ST) at 56.55 per cent and Chrar-i-Sharief at 55.04 per cent.

The lowest 13.28 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 3 pm.

The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting had taken place on September 18 while the third and last phase of voting is scheduled for October 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 8 along with Haryana assembly elections.