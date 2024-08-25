back to top
    Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Briefly Detained During France Trip
    International

    Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Briefly Detained During France Trip

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Telegram Founder Detained During Trip to France

    Billionaire tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov, known for creating the popular encrypted messaging app Telegram, was taken into police custody recently during a trip to France.

    The 37-year-old Russian coder founded Telegram in 2013 as an alternative to services like WhatsApp, with a focus on strong encryption and privacy protections for users. Based in Dubai, Telegram has grown to over 500 million users worldwide and become one of the top free communication platforms globally.

    However, Durov's trip to visit family and friends in Nice last week resulted in an unexpected detention by local authorities. While the specific reason remains unclear, reports indicate it may be related to an arrest warrant issued against him by Russia in 2018 over his refusal to provide encryption keys to security agencies.

    As Telegram does not store encryption keys or user data, Durov has maintained the company cannot access private communications even if compelled by governments. This stance has brought him into conflict with authorities in both Russia and other nations in the past.

    After being held overnight, Durov was released without charge but barred from leaving French territory for the time being. His legal representatives are contesting the validity of the Russian warrant and any grounds for continued restrictions on his movement and activities.

    The incident underscores the challenges faced by technologists developing secure messaging services, as they try to balance privacy, freedom of information and compliance with law enforcement requests across multiple jurisdictions. It remains to be seen what implications this episode may have as Durov's legal battle continues.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

