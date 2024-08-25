back to top
    Rajesh Khanna Shared Insights on Iconic Romantic Heroes of Indian Cinema Like KL Saigal and Dilip Kumar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ‘The kings of on-screen romance who will never be forgotten'

    Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, commonly known as the first Superstar of , once reflected on the iconic romantic heroes from different eras of Indian cinema. In a past interview, Khanna insightfully pointed out that despite changes over time, love stories and their leading men have stood the test of time.

    Khanna, who attained unprecedented stardom in the late 1960s and 1970s primarily owing to his romantic roles, acknowledged popular romantic stars before his era. This included KL Saigal and Ashok Kumar from the 1930s and 1940s as well as Dilip Kumar, who enthralled audiences from the 1950s onwards with both tragic and romantic portrayals.

    The evergreen icon went on to say that while different types of heroes existed, very few achieved immortal status as romantic figures on the big screen. According to Khanna, it required talent as well as support from music, song and dance to carve a distinctive place in audiences' hearts as a romantic hero.

    Quoting his own example, Khanna recalled how superhit films like Aradhana cemented his position as the dream man of millions. Over the next few years, he delivered one blockbuster after another, repeatedly winning over fans with his charming persona and intense chemistry with co-stars.

    Towards the end of the thought-provoking interview clip, Khanna hinted at the rise of another magnetic star – Shah Rukh Khan. Emerging in the late 1980s, Khan picked up the baton of romance and ruled Bollywood as the quintessential lover boy for over two decades.

    In summary, Rajesh Khanna's insightful perspectives highlighted how certain actors capture public imagination through the ages solely with their ability to passionately emote on screen. Be it Dilip Kumar or Khanna himself, such romantic icons achieve a level of greatness that is impossible to match.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

