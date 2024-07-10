back to top
Search
    IndiaTelecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50,000 cr mark under PLI scheme
    India

    Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50,000 cr mark under PLI scheme

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    NEW DELHI: The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has pushed Telecom and Network production to exceed Rs 50,000 crore mark and generating thousands of job both direct and indirect, says Government.

    Within three years of the Telecom PLI scheme, the scheme has attracted an investment of Rs 3,400 crore, the telecom equipment production has exceeded the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore with exports totaling approximately Rs 10,500 crore, creating more than 17,800 direct and many more indirect jobs, Ministry of Communication said in an official statement.

    This milestone underscores the robust growth and competitiveness of 's telecom manufacturing industry, driven by government initiatives to promote local production and reduce import dependency.

    The PLI scheme aims to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and make India a global hub for telecom equipment production. The scheme also offers financial incentives to manufacturers based on their incremental sales from products manufactured in India.

    The PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronic Manufacturing of Electronics covers the manufacture of mobile phones and its components. As a result of this PLI scheme, both the production and export of mobile phones from India has picked up greatly.

    India from being a large importer of mobile phones in 2014-15, when only 5.8 crore units were produced in the country, while 21 crore units were imported, in 2023-24, 33 crore units were produced in India and only 0.3 crore units were imported and close to 5 crore units were exported, the Ministry said.

    The value of exports of mobile phones has gone up from Rs 1,556 crore in 2014-15 and just Rs 1,367 crore in 2017-18, to Rs 1,28,982 crore in 2023-24. Import of mobile phones was valued a Rs 48,609 crore in 2014-15 and has dropped to just Rs 7,665 crore in 2023-24.

    India has been importing telecom gear for many years, but the balance has changed due to the Make-in-India and PLI scheme, leading to the production of equipment valued at over Rs 50,000 crore in the country, the statement said.

    Indian manufacturers are increasingly competing on a global scale, offering high-quality products at competitive prices.

    Telecom equipment includes intricate items like radios, routers, and network equipment, among others. Furthermore, companies are permitted by the government to avail benefits for producing 5G equipments. 5G Telecom equipment manufactured in India is currently being exported to North America and Europe.

    As a result of the PLI Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products and other related initiatives run by both DoT and MeitY, the gap between telecom imports and exports has reduced significantly with the total value of goods (both telecom equipment and mobiles put together) exported is over Rs 1.49 lakh crore as against imports of over Rs 1.53 lakh crore in FY 23-24.

    In fact, over the last five years, the trade deficit in telecom (both telecom equipment and mobiles put together) has reduced from Rs 68,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore and both the PLI Schemes have started to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge ; ensure efficiencies; create economies of scale; enhance exports and make India an integral part of the global value chain. It has transformed India's exports basket from traditional commodities to high value-added products.

     

     

    Previous article
    Mob violence emerging as a regular phenomenon in Bengal
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah gets police custody, father removed from Shiv Sena post

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 10: A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded...

    ISRO espionage case outcome of Maldivian woman spurning advances of Kerala police officer: CBI

    Northlines Northlines -
    Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 10: The 1994 ISRO espionage case, in...

    Controversial IAS officer allegedly submitted fake certificates

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 10: Pooja Khedkar, a 2022 batch IAS...

    71% turnout recorded in bypolls in 3 assembly seats in HP

    Northlines Northlines -
    Shimla, Jul 10: A voter turnout of about 71...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mob violence emerging as a regular phenomenon in Bengal

    Modi-Putin meet in Moscow re-affirms a longstanding time-tested friendship

    UNDERSTANDING THE POPULATION DYNAMICS WORLD POPULATION DAY: JULY 11