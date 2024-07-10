back to top
Search
    IndiaFlipkart expands digital payment offerings with five new categories
    India

    Flipkart expands digital payment offerings with five new categories

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Indian e-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday said it has partnered with payment solutions company BillDesk to expand its digital payment offerings with five new categories.

    The expansion includes recharge and bill payment categories, including FasTag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments, on the Flipkart app.

    The home-grown marketplace has partnered with BillDesk to help integrate the new services with Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), developed by the Payments Corporation of (NPCI).

    The new services are in addition to the existing electricity bill payment and mobile prepaid recharge options.

    “We have diversified our selection of services in line with Flipkart's vision to simplify the digital payments journey for customers and further the government's vision of a cashless .

    “From buying their favourite products to addressing digital payment requirements, this enhancement has created a one-stop destination for customers to fulfill all their needs anytime, anywhere in a secure and seamless manner,” said Gaurav Arora, Vice President, Payments and SuperCoins, at Flipkart.

    In March this year, the Bengaluru-based firm in a partnership with Axis Bank launched its UPI handle @fkaxis for online and offline merchant transactions within and outside of the Flipkart marketplace.

     

     

     

    Previous article
    Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50,000 cr mark under PLI scheme
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50,000 cr mark under PLI scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme...

    BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah gets police custody, father removed from Shiv Sena post

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 10: A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded...

    ISRO espionage case outcome of Maldivian woman spurning advances of Kerala police officer: CBI

    Northlines Northlines -
    Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 10: The 1994 ISRO espionage case, in...

    Controversial IAS officer allegedly submitted fake certificates

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 10: Pooja Khedkar, a 2022 batch IAS...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50,000 cr mark under PLI...

    Mob violence emerging as a regular phenomenon in Bengal

    Modi-Putin meet in Moscow re-affirms a longstanding time-tested friendship