    Telangana CM Calls for Nationwide Debate on Agricultural Loan Waivers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a meeting with senior leaders and elected representatives, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged for a dialogue on waiving farmers' crop loans. Noting that no other state has announced such a sizable waiver of Rs. 31,000 crore in one installment, the CM said Members of Parliament should highlight the state government's pro-farmer initiative in the Parliament.

    Announcing that loan waivers up to Rs. 1 lakh will be completed by today evening with Rs. 7,000 crore being credited directly to farmers' bank accounts, Reddy called upon party activists to observe the milestone through motorcycle rallies. He reiterated his government's pledge to clear all loans up to Rs. 2 lakh for the farming community. As promised earlier, loans up to Rs. 1.5 lakh will be waived off by month's end with the process scheduled for completion by waiving loans up to Rs. 2 lakh in August.

    The Chief Minister highlighted that financial experts had expressed doubts about large-scale waivers due to budgetary constraints. However, as with other commitments of national party leaders, the Telangana government is resolved to fulfill this promise of relief for farmers. In the last seven months, welfare measures have benefited from over Rs. 30,000 crore of spending according to Reddy.

    He also took the chance to criticise the previous dispensation for failing to keep its word on waiving Rs. 28,000 crore of agricultural debts in its 10 year rule. The CM's address focused on strengthening party unity ahead of upcoming local elections and working towards more farmer-centric policies.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

