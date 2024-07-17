back to top
Search
    JammuJ-K Police launches crackdown on overground workers' network in Doda 4 arrested
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J-K Police launches crackdown on overground workers’ network in Doda 4 arrested

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 17: Police have launched a major crackdown on the network of overground workers (OGWs) in connection with a series of terror attacks in Jammu and 's Doda district, resulting in the arrest of four OGWs, police said.

    Four Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Doda district on Monday.
    “Police have intensified their crackdown on the OGWs' network in response to the recent attacks in June and July,” a police spokesman said.
    On June 12, an FIR was filed under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and the UAPA at the Gandoh police station. This led to the arrest of OGWs Mubashir Hussain, Safder Ali, and Sajad Ahmed on June 18 and 20, he said. They are currently in judicial custody at the Bhaderwah District Jail.
    Another FIR was registered at the Gandoh police station on June 26, and Showket Ali was apprehended on July 14, he said. He remains in police custody, with further arrests expected as the investigation progresses, the spokesman added.

    Previous article
    Won’t Let Terrorists Escape: Village Defence Guards Assisting Security Forces Track Ultras In J&K’s Doda
    Next article
    Telangana CM Calls for Nationwide Debate on Agricultural Loan Waivers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Security forces target infiltration, terror support networks to thwart Pak-backed terror activities

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 17: Amid Pakistan’s attempts to further...

    Telangana CM Calls for Nationwide Debate on Agricultural Loan Waivers

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a meeting with senior leaders and elected representatives,...

    Won’t Let Terrorists Escape: Village Defence Guards Assisting Security Forces Track Ultras In J&K’s Doda

    Northlines Northlines -
    DODA, July 17: Dozens of Village Defence Guards (VDGs),...

    Fallen Heroes Remembered: Ajay Singh and Bijendra Honoured in Jhunjhunu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAIPUR, July 17: Soldiers Ajay Singh and Bijendra, who...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security forces target infiltration, terror support networks to thwart Pak-backed terror...

    Telangana CM Calls for Nationwide Debate on Agricultural Loan Waivers

    Won’t Let Terrorists Escape: Village Defence Guards Assisting Security Forces Track...