Technimont with NextChem to carry out engineering design study for a green ammonia plant in India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi:MAIRE (MAIRE.MI) has announced that Technimont (Integrated E&C Solutions), through its Indian subsidiary Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), together with NextChem (Sustainable Technology Solutions), has been awarded an Engineering Design Study (first phase of the Front-End Engineering Design) contract by Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Pvt Ltd for a green ammonia plant to be located in India.

The study will leverage NextChem's digital tool ArcHy (Architecture of Hydrogen systems), to overcome the challenge of the intermittency of renewable power usage, resulting in capex and opex efficiency of the plant lifecycle. In particular, ArcHy digital tool will use renewable energy production profiles, collected over a one-year period in different weather scenarios, to determine the size of the plant's components like the electrolyzers, storage systems and green ammonia production facilities with the aim of minimizing the levelized cost of ammonia. Based on the results of this analysis, TCMPL will design all the elements of the facility by providing highly specialized engineering services. Alessandro Bernini, MAIRE CEO, commented: “Our engagement in energy transition projects around the world, particularly in green ammonia plants, testifies to the Group's reliability at all levels in proposing engineering and technological solutions that meet the industry's decarbonization and cost-efficiency requirements, also thanks to our synergic and integrated approach”.