back to top
Search
    JammuTechnimont with NextChem to carry out engineering design study for a green...
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Technimont with NextChem to carry out engineering design study for a green ammonia plant in India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    Tawi:MAIRE (MAIRE.MI) has announced that Technimont (Integrated E&C Solutions), through its Indian subsidiary Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), together with NextChem (Sustainable Solutions), has been awarded an Engineering Design Study (first phase of the Front-End Engineering Design) contract by Sembcorp Green Hydrogen Pvt Ltd for a green ammonia plant to be located in India.

    The study will leverage NextChem's digital tool ArcHy (Architecture of Hydrogen systems), to overcome the challenge of the intermittency of renewable power usage, resulting in capex and opex efficiency of the plant lifecycle. In particular, ArcHy digital tool will use renewable energy production profiles, collected over a one-year period in different weather scenarios, to determine the size of the plant's components like the electrolyzers, storage systems and green ammonia production facilities with the aim of minimizing the levelized cost of ammonia. Based on the results of this analysis, TCMPL will design all the elements of the facility by providing highly specialized engineering services. Alessandro Bernini, MAIRE CEO, commented: “Our engagement in energy transition projects around the , particularly in green ammonia plants, testifies to the Group's reliability at all levels in proposing engineering and technological solutions that meet the industry's decarbonization and cost-efficiency requirements, also thanks to our synergic and integrated approach”.

    Previous article
    LIC ties up with IDFC First Bank for Banc assurance
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J-K Police launches crackdown on overground workers’ network in Doda 4 arrested

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 17: Police have launched a major crackdown...

    Won’t Let Terrorists Escape: Village Defence Guards Assisting Security Forces Track Ultras In J&K’s Doda

    Northlines Northlines -
    DODA, July 17: Dozens of Village Defence Guards (VDGs),...

    Fallen Heroes Remembered: Ajay Singh and Bijendra Honoured in Jhunjhunu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAIPUR, July 17: Soldiers Ajay Singh and Bijendra, who...

    Justice Kotiswar Singh calls on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha | J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 17: Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LIC ties up with IDFC First Bank for Banc assurance

    Security forces target infiltration, terror support networks to thwart Pak-backed terror...

    Telangana CM Calls for Nationwide Debate on Agricultural Loan Waivers